Members of the Texas County Commission met June 1-2 at the Texas County Administrative Center.
Commissioners:
- Opened and reviewed the bids for banking services for the county, but took no further action.
- Reviewed and approved a liquor license for Summersville Market, LLC.
- Reviewed and approved the date of July 20, 2022, for the Board of Equalization meeting.
- Met with John Cahill and Anne Pierce, of Great Rivers Engineering, to discuss changes to the BRO program and grant funding opportunities for the county.
- Requested to waive penalties for personal property that had been deleted.
- Reviewed and approved the additions and abatements from the assessor.
- Heard from the sheriff on issues dealing with the purchase of additional vehicles.
- Heard from the collector/treasurer on questions concerning the bids for banking services for the county.
- Reviewed the May monthly report from the recorder of deeds office, the May disbursement report from the circuit clerk’s office, the monthly report from the collector/treasurer’s office and the yearly elevator inspection report.
- Heard from Rocky Dailing about concerns surrounding Stallcup Road in Upton Township.
- Heard from Kevin Crider, of the University Extension, who provided an update on area feral hogs.
- Heard from Glen McKinney, who presented an offer to volunteer if needed with any emergency management exercises in the future.
- Received a call from Sarah Redman, of Summersville, with questions concerning the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding.
- Heard from Leann Green, of Boone Township, who had questions concerning issues involving Slab Springs Road.