The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On April 2, a deputy investigated a report of theft at a Slaughter Road property at Licking.

A 50-year-old man there said the property was owned by a 64-year-old St. Louis woman, and he had come there to work on it before hunting season and discovered two buildings had been broken into and a 2007 Polaris ATV valued at $1,840 had been stolen. The officer observed two locks that had been cut off.

There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded on June 11 to a report of a man, James Everett Coats, holding a knife to his throat at a Miller Road residence in Bucyrus.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the man, 46, who was holding a 6-inch kitchen knife in plain view. While the officer was speaking with the man, he reportedly raised the knife in a threatening manner before eventually throwing to the ground forcefully.

An ambulance crew arrived and spoke with the man for a short time, but he balled his fist, and they declined to transport him.

The deputy took the man into custody and took him to jail. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Bond is set at $750,000.

•A deputy responded on June 7 to a report of property damage at a Stemmons Driver residence at Cabool.

A 63-year-old woman there told the officer a large rock had been thrown through a window of the garage. She said she didn’t know who might have done it.