Several investigations were handled by the Texas County Sheriff's Department recently.

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•On April 2, a deputy investigated a report of theft at a Slaughter Road property at Licking.

A 50-year-old man there said the property was owned by a 64-year-old St. Louis woman, and he had come there to work on it before hunting season and discovered two buildings had been broken into and a 2007 Polaris ATV valued at $1,840 had been stolen. The officer observed two locks that had been cut off.

There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded on June 11 to a report of a man, James Everett Coats, holding a knife to his throat at a Miller Road residence in Bucyrus.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the man, 46, who was holding a 6-inch kitchen knife in plain view. While the officer was speaking with the man, he reportedly raised the knife in a threatening manner before eventually throwing to the ground forcefully.

An ambulance crew arrived and spoke with the man for a short time, but he balled his fist, and they declined to transport him.

The deputy took the man into custody and took him to jail. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Bond is set at $750,000.

•A deputy responded on June 7 to a report of property damage at a Stemmons Driver residence at Cabool.

A 63-year-old woman there told the officer a large rock had been thrown through a window of the garage. She said she didn’t know who might have done it.

Texas County Jail admissions

The Texas County Jail photograph
The Texas County Jail on Spruce Street in Houston.

June 6

Haley Dodd – hindering prosecution

Jennifer Fitzpatrick – stealing leased property

June 7

William Smith – non-support

Landon Holland – leaving scene of an accident

Patrick Fuwell – endangering welfare of child

Jessica Martin – trafficking

Dawn Lord – possession of controlled substance

Zackary Hern – Department of Corrections hold

Andrew Villarreal – hindering prosecution

Danielle Heiney – possession of controlled substance

Victoria Waldrop – DWI

June 8

Patricia McCombs – stealing motor vehicle

Christopher Brown – possession of controlled substance

Betty Giller – failure to appear

June 9

William Dennard – possession of controlled substance

Christopher Jones – possession of controlled substance

June 10

Roy Lask – assault

Steven Caraveo – send to Department of Corrections

Amanda Lunsford – possession of controlled substance

June 11

Michael Scranlin – Webster County warrant

June 12

Crystal Putman – DWI

