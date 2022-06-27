The Houston School District announced plans for its back-to-school event set for 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hiett Gymnasium.

“School-A-Palooza” is a fun, resource-filled event to help kick off and celebrate going back to school.

The event is free. Anyone is welcome. Vendors can set up at noon that day. Any individual, business or church group that would like to set up a table can contact Maggie Moore at mmoore@houston.k12.mo.us or call 573-247-2754.

Monetary donations are also sought for school supplies. The district will purchase exactly what each grade needs.

Schools resume on Aug. 22.