Beverly Kay Dillon, age 73, was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Bucyrus, Mo., to Raymond and Eleanor (Gourley) Stilley. She went home to Jesus on June 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; and her siblings, Leroy, Janet, Jerry, Linda, and Lowell Stilley.

Beverly is survived by her children, Jeremy Dillon of Houston, Mo., Mary of San Jose, Calif., Colleen (Kenny) Woods of Paradise, Texas and Dale (Melanie) Dillon of Malvern, Ark.; grandchildren, Emily of Ozark, Mo., Jacob, Chloi and Kylie Dillon of Houston, Mo., and Jaeda (Ben) of San Jose, Calif.; great grandchildren, Ivy, Ezra and Jobe Mclain of Republic, Mo., and Amina Quiroz of San Jose; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Beverly grew up in Bucyrus, Mo., attending White Rock School and graduated from Houston High School in 1967. She then enlisted in the United States Air Force where she attained the rank of Staff Sgt. While still enlisted, she met Bill Dillon. They got married on Aug. 30, 1970, and Beverly became a beloved stepmother to Dale and Colleen. Later, two children were born to this union, a son, and a daughter. Beverly loved her children and grandchildren with every fiber of her being, often putting aside her own wants and comfort for those she loved.

In 1989 she began working at Houston Schools to have weekends and summers off with her children. As her children got older, she became a caring and loving mentor to many and was the designated “mom” of the neighborhood and to all her kids’ friends, especially to the HHS football players in the class of 1999 who she lovingly called “The Boys”. In her later years, everything was about her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved telling them stories and teaching them about their Native American ancestors. She even planted thornless blackberry bushes in her front yard to watch the little ones’ faces when they got to pick and eat them. She truly found joy in the love and happiness of others. Beverly was truly one of a kind. The kind of unconditional love and kindness that she possessed in her heart and soul only comes around once in a lifetime. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but we can all take comfort in knowing the light and love that she brought into the world will go on for eternity.

A memorial service for Beverly was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Root officiating. A memorial visitation was held one hour prior, beginning at 2 p.m. A committal service with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.