As Steven Logan (Class of 2016) looks for someone to block, Red Team running back Bailey Hurst (2022) prepares to run the ball after taking a hand off from quarterback Scott Logan (2015) during the first quarter of the annual HHS Alumni Football Game last Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Credit: DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Former Houston High School football players gather prior to the kickoff of the annual Alumni Football Game last Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

After trailing 12-0 at halftime, the Black Team rallied for 28 unanswered points in the second half to beat the Red Team 28-12 in the annual Houston High School Alumni Football Game last Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

The two squads exchanged possessions for almost the entire first half before the Reds broke a scoreless tie on a 1-yard touchdown run by Bailey Hurst (Class of 2022) with 16 seconds left before the break.

After an incomplete pass on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, the Red Team quickly scored again when Ty Wilkins (2015) intercepted a pass on the first play from scrimmage and ran the ball back 52 yards for a TD. The 2-point run failed, but the Reds held a 12-0 advantage at halftime.

The Blacks cut the deficit in half with 3:50 left in the third quarter when quarterback Robbie Mortensen (2020) hit Dakota Burchett (2020) for a 12-yard touchdown pass on the left side of the end zone. When Chance Hunter (2017) ran the ball in for the 2-point conversion, the Red Team’s lead was down to 12-8.

Black Team quarterback Robbie Mortensen (Class of 2020) throws a pass during the first quarter of the annual HHS Alumni Football Game last Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

The Blacks then went ahead with 8:49 remaining in the fourth period, when Mortensen bobbed and weaved his way up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown run and then tacked on a 2-point conversion run to put his team up 16-12.

The Blacks scored two more times with less than 20 seconds left in the contest.

Hunter ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 16 seconds to go (a 2-point run failed), and on the final play of the night, Dalton James (2007) scooped up a fumble and ran the ball back 70 yards for a score as time expired.

As Steven Logan (Class of 2016) looks for someone to block, Red Team quarterback Scott Logan (2015) looks to pass during the first quarter of the annual HHS Alumni Football Game last Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Doug Davison

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

