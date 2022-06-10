First Christian Church in Houston is hosting a blood drive from 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 10. (today).

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will collect blood donations.

Another opportunity is 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Cabool First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center.

TCMH receives 100 percent of its blood supply from CBCO. All blood collected by CBCO stays in the area to be utilized by Ozark communities, neighbors and families.

TCMH and 43 other hospitals located in 40 different counties are served by the CBCO. Approximately 250 units of blood are needed each day. TCMH uses approximately 400 units of blood each year.

Eligible donors can be anyone 16 years old (requires parental consent for first time donor) or older who weighs at least 110 pounds and has not given blood in the last 56 days. All donors must provide identification when registering to donate.