Members of the Cabool Board of Education held their monthly meeting June 28.

In an effort to improve their athletic prowess, the Cabool School Board has decided that junior high softball will be introduced during the 2022-2023 school year. The estimated expenses of the program are around $11,000 and the preliminary schedule would include 10 games.

Additionally, the board reviewed beverage vendor options and decided on a five-year contract with Pepsi. The contract consists of $26,000 in up-front funding and a 15% commission paid on drink vending, with a minimum 5,000 case purchase over the five-year agreement. All banners and support items are of no charge and equipment will be offered as needed.

In other matters, members:

Revised several MSBA policies, including policies: BBB, DCB, EBBC, GBBD, JGA, JGGA and KKB.

Approved the middle school FEMA concrete floor as presented by Gary Gentry of Gentry Construction.

Approved the 2022-2023 budget and set the tax rate hearing for 6:30 p.m., Aug. 8.

In the closed session, members:

Accepted the resignations of Kent Randall, bus driver; Melissa Randall, bus driver; and Carman Sigman, cook.

Hired Cali Bartholomew-Farrell, middle school science; Matthew Rogers, middle school English; Theresa Wood, middle school English; and Stephanie Grindstaff, fourth grade.

Hired Jacob Shockley and Karla Carpenter as paraprofessionals; Ashleigh Andrus, payroll clerk; and Madison Ortega, assistant high school softball coach.

