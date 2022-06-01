A Cabool teenager faces a trio of felony charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation regarding the theft of two guns from a woman’s residence.

Trent M. Key, 18, of 610 Tindel St. in Cabool, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and two counts of stealing a firearm (a class D felony).

A deputy was contacted by a woman on May 9 who said two guns and some jars of change were missing from her house. The following day, the woman reportedly said the guns (a Glock pistol and a Remington shotgun) might be found at the Earth Outdoors store in Mountain Grove.

The deputy contacted the business and was told the guns were there, along with documents indicating who sold them to the firm.

Further investigation revealed that Key was the suspect. He was later arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.