The 37th annual Route 63 Car and Bike Show is Saturday, July 9, at the old city park near the rodeo grounds off Maple Street.

Organizers with the Route 63 Car Club said there will be door prizes, a 50-50 drawing, music, food and drinks. Vendors are welcome.

The vehicle entry fee is $25, which includes a T-shirt and dash plaque for the first 100 entries. Vehicles to be judged as “top 100.” Specialty trophies will be presented for best of show, mayor’s choice and police chief’s choice.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. Judging starts at 9 a.m. Cars must be registered by 11 a.m.

BIKE SHOW

There is an entry fee of $25 for bikes. The first nine entries will receive a T-shirt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m. There are first, second and third trophies awarded for each class plus best of show. Classes are: Custom, stock, trike and sidecar.

For more information, view the Rt. 63 Car Club on Facebook, call Cindy Wampner at 618-781-6867 or Tony Todaro at 573-674-4754.