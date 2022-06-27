Christy Lynn Pursifull Farris, age 47, of Macon Mo., entered into heaven, after a courageous fight with cancer on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Christy was born Feb. 6, 1975, to Jerold Pursifull and Gayla Wheat.

Christy was preceded in death by grandparents George and Tressie Pursifull, Isaac and Frances Ashby, and Clifford and Virginia Peterson, and cousin Lisa Henry. She is survived by her husband Brant Farris, and their children Logan Michael and Morgan Ashley of Macon, Mo.; parents Jerold and Lisa Pursifull of Houston, Mo., and Gayla Wheat of Virginia; father and mother in-law Earl and Ila Jean Farris of Houston, Mo.; brothers Chad Pursifull of Minot, N.D., Benjamin Pursifull and wife Amy of Salem, Mo., Matthew Pursifull and wife Billie of Houston, Mo., and Caleb Pursifull and wife Shelby of Springfield, Mo.

Also surviving are brother in-law Eric Farris and wife Sindy of Republic, Mo., and sister in-law Vanessa Farris of Jefferson City, Mo., along with a host of aunts, uncles and precious nieces and nephews that she cherished dearly.

Christy was an amazing person, a kind and loving soul, that from an early age, loved children. Being the oldest of five kids, she often tried to mother her brothers, and protect them. She loved being the oldest, and at times was known to be a bit bossy!

Christy met the love of her life Brant, and was married on March 25, 2000, and to this union Logan and Morgan were born. Christy’s children were two of her biggest accomplishments. She was born to be a mom, and loved every second of it. From Little League, to Dance, from Football to Cheer, Christy was always there cheering on her kids. While raising her children, Christy became a second mom to all of Logan, and Morgan’s friends, and was just as proud of their accomplishments, as she was of her own kids.

In 2003, Christy made public her faith, and followed Jesus’s footsteps in baptism, and became a member of Macon First Baptist Church. Christy was strong in her faith, and loved volunteering in the nursery, and children’s church, showing the love of Jesus to everyone she could.

For almost 20 years, Christy worked at Macon Head Start, and Ms. Christy, became a favorite of many children and parents. She was always doting over her work kids.

