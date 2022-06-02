The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects – including routes through Houston – during its regular meeting on June 2. Awarded contracts include a high friction surface treatment, pavement improvements, bridge improvements and sidewalk improvements.

A $2,285,000 contract was awarded to West Plains Bridge & Grading, LLC, for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements on various routes in several towns in the Southeast District, including Lesterville, Ironton, Winona, Mountain View, Eminence, Thayer, West Plains, Mountain Grove, Norwood, Willow Springs, Houston, Raymondville and Mansfield.