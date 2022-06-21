This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The City of Houston filed a lawsuit Friday against Mayor Willy Walker alleging he wrongly took health insurance benefits.

In the lawsuit in Texas County Circuit Court, the city alleges Walker, elected in April 2019, received health coverage from March 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, and May 1, 2021, until termination by the city on March 1, 2022. That totals about $10,695. The issue first surfaced in January 2022 at a Houston City Council meeting.

The filing comes after an attorney with Lauber Municipal Law LLC, who was hired as a special counsel by the city, ruled that Walker was not entitled to free health insurance and elected officials can join a city group plan, but are required to pay.

Attorney Nathan M. Nickolaus of the mid-Missouri law firm that specializes in municipal matters, says the city has on several occasions requested the mayor reimburse the city for amounts expended on his benefit, but he has failed to do so.

Nickolaus said the Houston City Council in January 1997 adopted a resolution that allows elected officials to participate in the city’s health insurance plan, provided they reimburse the city for 100 percent of the premiums. No elected official participates.

The city asks the court to determine a judgment against Walker and all costs expended by the city to recover the money. No initial court date has been set.

The council earlier voted 4-2 in February (Ross Richardson, Kevin Stilley, Sheila Walker and Angie Gettys) to require the mayor to make the reimbursement and an unanimous decision to employ an outside counsel to study it. Richardson left the council after not seeking re-election in April and was replaced by Don Romines. The other two members of the council are Sam Kelley and Michael Weakly.

RETIREMENT COVERAGE

The mayor and city attorney Brad Eidson tangled again at a council meeting Monday over issues related to Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS) – a retirement program for city employees and elected officials. The issue first came up during a discussion about the mayor’s health insurance in early 2022. A presentation about the program was made at the council’s last meeting by officials of the retirement system, who clarified the council’s participation.

On Monday, Walker alleged that Eidson, the city’s attorney, wasn’t eligible for the program because he doesn’t work 1,500 hours annually. Eidson said he was tired of bickering with the mayor and refused to engage further and noted he was hired by the city as a salaried employee, was asked to be on call 24-7 and was told he would receive LAGERS. Eidson has been city attorney since July 2003 after the retirement of William Gladden, who held the job for about 40 years.

Walker asked that outside counsel be hired to examine the issue. On 4-2 vote (yes – Kelley and Weakly), the council turned down the request to hire an attorney.