The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•Mike E.J. Scranlin, 45, of 2673 Highway M at Cabool, was arrested May 23 for having an active Howell County warrant for a non-support charge.

A deputy made the attest at Scranlin’s residence after being dispatched there regarding a domestic dispute. A computer check revealed the warrant and Scranlin was taken to the Texas County Jail.

•A 55-year-old woman reported on May 28 that a Troy Bilt riding lawnmower valued at $2,000 had been stolen from her late father’s Bean Creek Road residence at Licking.

The woman is in charge of the property while it goes through probate. Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy responded on May 29 to a report of property damage at a Brushy Creek Road residence in Houston.

A 23-year-old man there told the officer a dog had come onto his property and damaged his 2018 Kia sedan. The man said his wife had seen the dog and enter the yard and go toward where the car was parked. She said a man who owned the dog then showed up and asked if he could retrieve it.

The woman said she then noticed the car had damage to its front bumper and lining on the passenger’s side. Photographs of the damage were taken.

The officer contacted the dog’s owner and he said he would pay for the damage.

•Duane L. Jordan, 36, of 8270 Highway ZZ at Mountain Grove, was issued a citation for peace disturbance on May 29.

A deputy was dispatched to U.S. 63 near Souls Harbor Family Worship regarding a report of a man walking down the middle of the roadway. The officer located the man – Jordan – walking in the southbound lane near Hogan Road.

Jordan was reportedly uncooperative, yelling profanity at the deputy and continuing to walk in the roadway. After being advised he was under arrest, Jordan reportedly ran, but the deputy caught up with him and he laid down in the middle of the highway and was apprehended and taken to jail.

The deputy mentioned in a report that Texas County 911 had received nine calls about a man being in the roadway on U.S. 63.

•A deputy was dispatched May 26 regarding a report of theft at a U.S. 63 residence in Houston.

A 39-year-old man and 38-year-old woman who live there told the officer that a 2016 Ford F-150 and three guns had been stolen while they were at work, including a Ruger 9-millimeter pistol, a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver and a Silver Eagle AR-15 rifle. The truck (valued at $30,000) was found in a ditch on Highway UU in Texas County.

There are no suspects, but a neighbor said a small black truck had been seen on the property.