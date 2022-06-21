The Texas County Library system acquired new kids’ computers this year.

Produced by AWE Learning (of Chester, Penn.), the computers are “literary-focused digital learning solutions for early learners” and are designed for use at public libraries.

Each of the county’s four branches (Houston, Licking, Cabool and Summersville) got two computers.

“They provide tools for school readiness and are fun, interactive and easy to use,” said library director Louise Beasley.

Beasley said the acquisition of the computers took place in January and resulted from a State Library Grant for $28,152. She said the units are easy to use and are not connected to wi-fi, so they’re safe.

“The kids love them,” Beasley said. “I can tell because when mom or dad says it’s time to leave the library, the kids do not want to give up the computer.”

Texas County libraries are in the midst of the annual Summer Reading Program for kids ages 3 through 12. For information, call 417-967-2230.