This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Dablemont earlier announced he wanted to preserve the history for future generations to enjoy and the project was a priority for him to accomplish. Two public meetings have been held in Houston.

A Bolivar resident, Dablemont said he has accumulated a large number of cedar logs to begin construction. If he can acquire the needed property, he said the work on footings would begin soon and he anticipates construction next summer.

He is looking for half to a full acre that is within three or four miles of Houston. “I’m not looking for donations, I just want to acquire the acre to build it on,” he said.

To contact Dablemont, e-mail him at lightinridge47@gmail.com or phone 417-777-5227.