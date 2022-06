Visitation for Christy Pursifull Farris, 47, of Macon, is 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at First Christian Church of Houston. The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at First Christian Church with burial to follow at the Pine Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Randy Johnson Memorial Fund of Macon County.