The heat of summer has arrived like a bright hot firecracker!

The library can be a perfect place to come and cool off.

Dive into some of these new arrivals on our shelves: “The Lancaster Family-Romance Collection” by Sarah M. Eden, “Hotel Magnifique” by Emily J. Taylor, “The Younger Wife” by Sally Hepworth, and for kids “The Worst Book” series by Joey Acker, Brad Meltzer’s “I am Dolly Parton,” “I am Helen Keller” and “I am Amelia Earhart,” and “The Lighthouse Mystery,” a Boxcar Children Graphic Novel.

Our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program for kids runs through July. Please check with your local branch for their activity days and times. Wonderful prizes await children who finish!

All Texas County Library branches will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. We wish you a safe and fun holiday!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.