Faith Fellowship’s annual fireworks fundraiser to send teenagers to youth camp is underway and continues through the 4th of July.

The sales are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day on the church’s property just west of Houston on Highway 17. The public can shop inside the air-conditioned student center on campus.

All proceeds will be used to pay the registration fee for 50 students of Launch Student Ministries and seven adult chaperones to attend Summer Scream Camp in Rushville, Ill.

“We greatly appreciate the public’s support every year. Each purchase is an investment in a teenager’s life,” said Pastor Bill Villapiano. “Selling fireworks helps us offset costs to our families and allows as many students as possible to attend.”

The church gives military, police and emergency personnel 15% off all purchases of fireworks. Others can save 10% by mentioning the fireworks ad in the Messenger. All purchases are also tax free.

Daily specials will be posted each day on the Faith Fellowship Facebook page at facebook.com/faithfellowshiphouston.