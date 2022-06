A formal arraignment for an 18-year-old man from Licking was delayed a second time on Tuesday.

Jackie Lee Bates is now to appear in court July 19. He is represented by a public defender, and remains in the Texas County Jail.

Bates is charged with second-degree child molestation — child less than 12 years old (a class B felony). Bates was earlier indicted by a Texas County grand jury. According to investigation reports, the alleged incident was caught on school bus video.