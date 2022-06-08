A formal arraignment for a Texas County murder suspect was postponed on Tuesday.

Joshua Goodchild, 33, is charged with the March 28 murder of his sister-in-law, Nikki Goodchild, 31, and her home at Eunice. He was earlier indicted by a Texas County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary; and unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.

His new arraignment date is July 5 in Texas County Circuit Court. He is in the Texas County Jail.

Nikki Goodchild was found in the living room floor just inside the doorway with bullet wounds to her head, chest and right shoulder. One 45-caliber projectile was found on a chair.

The next day, law enforcement served a search warrant at the brother’s home, where he lived in an RV and a gray mailbox stood at the end of the road reading 125 Elm St., the address where he earlier lived in Mountain View. Several weapons and boxes of ammunition were seized at the home, along with .45-caliber colt bullets — Hornady Frontier Cartridges Cowboy Action Load — similar to that found at the murder scene. On social media, videos show Goodchild shooting weapons, including a .45-caliber colt revolver.

Authorities said Joshua Goodchild had become estranged from his family and had an encounter with the victim about two weeks before the crime.

Goodchild is represented by a public defender from St. Louis.