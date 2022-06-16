A formal arraignment for an 18-year-old man accused on illegal physical contact with a young girl was postponed Tuesday, July 14.

Jackie Lee Bates, Licking, is now to appear June 28 in court. He is represented by a public defender, and remains in the Texas County Jail.

He is charged with second-degree child molestation – child less than 12 years old (a class B felony). Bates was earlier indicted by a Texas County grand jury. According to investigation reports, the alleged incident was caught on bus video from the Licking district.