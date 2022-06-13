A Fort Leonard Wood woman was arrested Sunday evening on a charge of driving while intoxicated, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Crystal M. Putnam, 38, was taken to the Texas County Jail following her arrest but has since been released.
