Delta Regional Authority (DRA), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), will host the South Central Missouri Wellness Mission from June 29 – July 8, simultaneously in three Missouri towns: Ava, Eminence and Houston. The medical mission will bring medical, dental and vision care to residents in need of quality healthcare at no cost to the patients.

The South Central Missouri Wellness Mission is an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, a DoD military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while simultaneously providing key healthcare services with lasting benefits for Delta communities. By utilizing their extensive resources, the military is able to meet some of the region’s most urgent healthcare needs. Among the services provided during IRT missions are basic medical and wellness exams, dental exams, extractions and fillings, and vision exams and single vision glasses.

“Delta Regional Authority is proud to partner with the U.S. Department of Defense to bring accessible, quality healthcare at no cost to our Delta residents most in need,” said Delta Regional Authority Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins. “We have seen year after year that Innovative Readiness Training medical missions bring life changing care to our communities, and it is our hope that Missourians take advantage of the medical, dental and vision services provided by our military servicemen and servicewomen.”

Military personnel will offer dental, vision, and basic medical services to the public at no cost to patients. There are no income or residency requirements to receive treatment, and providers will treat patients ages 3 and older. Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our soldiers are excited to provide medical services to the local community— these are the favored missions where we can train our soldiers, build relationships with community partners, and see the impact we have in the community,” said Lt. Col. Safuratu Aranmolate, 311th Field Hospital Commander.