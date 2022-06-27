On the day of our Independence Day Parade in Houston, American Legion Post 41 will be grilling and serving “Freedom Dogs” to all comers.

We will be preparing 1,000 high-quality frankfurters at the Lone Star Plaza between First Street and Grand Avenue; everyone is invited to come enjoy a Freedom-Dog free of charge. Condiments, chips and ice-cold bottled water will also be provided.

Also under the Gold Canopy, Military Museum director Ron Jones will have a military history display set up and will be awarding Vietnam Commemorative Medallions to veterans who served during the Vietnam conflict. Museum pamphlets and pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions will also be available. This will all be happening on Saturday, July 2. Freedom Dogs will be served from 3 p.m. until after the parade, which is scheduled to start at 6.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day: Our event on May 21 was a success; only the stormy weather in the morning limited our attendance from Licking and Cabool. We recognized 138 veterans and 14 active-duty military, and fed over 300 with the barbecue picnic lunch. We had 185 sponsors!

Lana Bucher stole the show with her USO skit based on a Tammy Wynette song; she earned a standing ovation!

Veterans organizations in Texas County:

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 473 meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at its meeting mall on U.S. 63 north of Cabool.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 6337 in Licking meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the meeting hall on Main Street just south of Highway 32.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com.