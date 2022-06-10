The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to discover nature this summer during frogging season. Beginning June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs.

The daily limit is eight frogs of both species combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. Only the daily limit may be possessed on waters and bank of waters where frogging.

MDC notes that daily limits end at midnight. Froggers who catch their daily limits before midnight and want to return for more frogging after midnight must remove the daily limit of previously caught frogs from the waters or banks before returning.

The public can go frogging with a fishing or small-game hunting permit, but children 15 and under and Missouri residents 65-years and older are not required to have a permit.

Those using a fishing permit may take frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing or pole-and-line.

With a small-game hunting permit, frogs may be harvested using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow or by hand or hand net. The use of artificial light is permitted when frogging.

After frogging, be sure to browse tasty recipes for your quarry by visiting MDC online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zxz.

Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through the App Store and Google Play.