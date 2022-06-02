Gale Hildebrand, age 85, passed away May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family. Gale was born Dec. 31, 1936, to Henry and Mabel (Lee) Hildebrand. He married Mary (DeSmedt) Hildebrand in 1978 and to this union two children were born, Quentin and Tisha.

Gale is preceded in death by his daughter, Sabrina Jones; his parents; siblings Melvin, Irene, Glen, Ozelda, Maxine and Novella.

Survivors include his wife; two children; one sister, Josie; six grandchildren, Skyler, Matt, Karina, Hailey, Sayde and Presley; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

This is Gale’s story: He grew up in Evening Shade, Mo. He walked to several rural schools close to home and then went to Bloodland School where they had a hot lunch and indoor plumbing. From there he attended Plato High School with an outhouse and classes in borrowed rooms throughout town.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17, was a paratrooper and medic. He served in the 101st Airborne Division, 508th Airborne Regimental Combat Team. For fun he was on the football team, baseball team and boxed.

After service he worked on a ranch in California, was a derrick man in the oil fields, truck driver, farmer and school bus driver. Along the way he had many other jobs.

Gale loved horses, trail rides, coon hunting, telling stories, and more stories (maybe true?). He enjoyed cheering for the Plato Eagles sports teams, Walt’s Store and Evening Shade Family Market.

In 1977 he and Sabrina were baptized. He attended Palace Union Church, where he made many friends.

He was born and died in the same house but had many great adventures around the world in his lifetime.

A visitation for Gale is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Palace Union Church. Burial follows in Long Hollow Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

