The City of Licking will receive a $1.69 million grant that will bring a new clinic and new services to the northern Texas County community by Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The news came from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The funds come from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-19 program.

The outlay was one of 41 approved in the state totaling about $41.2 million. The projects are to help Missouri communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19.

The hospital will acquire property that once housed a GM dealership, Sturgeon Chevrolet-Buick, that was owned by brothers Kent and Brent Sturgeon. The business was founded by their father, Eugene. The business closed in 2013. The nearly three-acre tract is situated on Highway 32 east of Friend Lumber Co.

“We truly appreciate that the Department of Economic Development has selected the TCMH system for their CDBG program,” Jeff Gettys, foundation director at TCMH said, adding, “We also appreciate the City of Licking in working with us to pursue this grant opportunity.”

The CDBG program is designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities.

After a complete renovation of the 8,400 square feet space has been finished, the new TCMH facility will include a full-service modern medical clinic, weather-resistant drive-thru testing and vaccinations site, and a mass infusion area.

An architect’s rending of a new medical clinic for Licking.

“We are excited about the generational benefits this project will bring to the people of Licking and Texas County,” Gettys said. “Creating a lasting impact in one of our great communities and helping it grow is an enormous honor and privilege for all of us at TCMH.”

“We are glad to be a part of this opportunity and look forward to helping our city continue to grow,” Rhonda Kirkwood, Licking city clerk, said. “We are extremely proud that TCMH is dedicated to the well-being of our community and invests in our city.”

“The CBDG program strengthens communities, as well as our state’s economy,” said Maggie Kost, acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We’re proud of the progress made using these funds and grateful for the support of our federal partners, as we help Missourians prosper.”

Renovations are expected to start in the fall.

The announcement comes on the heels of other recent good news for the hospital. It is slated to receive $1 million in USDA Rural Development funds to complete a surgery center and if the governor authorizes, it will receive another $1 million in the state budget that begins July 1.