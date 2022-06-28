Ham radio operators from the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club in Houston participated last Saturday and Sunday in ARRL Field Day, an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 in the United States by the National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL).

Hams from across North America participate in Field Day by establishing ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. The event highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.

For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, visit www.arrl.org/What-Is-Ham-Radio.