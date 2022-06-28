Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club members Carola Smith of Mountain Grove and Mike Hardy of Raymondville participate in ARRL Field Day last Saturday at Pizza Express in Houston. Club president Willy Adey said about 25 ham enthusiasts participated in the local effort. For information about the club, email Adey at n0tpe80@gmail.com. Credit: SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ham radio operators from the Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club in Houston participated last Saturday and Sunday in ARRL Field Day, an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 in the United States by the National Association for Amateur Radio (ARRL).

Hams from across North America participate in Field Day by establishing ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. The event highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.

For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, visit www.arrl.org/What-Is-Ham-Radio.

Drew Rankin of Houston (in cap) and Kenny Williams of Elkland participate in ARRL Field Day last Saturday in Houston.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply