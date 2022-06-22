The Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
There have been 39 positive tests in the last 11 days in the county.
It noted that the illness is predicted to decrease rather quickly.
Click here to read our print edition online!
The Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
There have been 39 positive tests in the last 11 days in the county.
It noted that the illness is predicted to decrease rather quickly.