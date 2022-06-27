The Houston High School Tiger Pride Band will host a Community Night event at a Springfield Cardinals game Sept. 10 at Hammons Field in Springfield.

The band will play the National Anthem at 6:45 p.m., prior to the Cardinals’ Texas League contest against the San Antonio Missions.

Tickets cost $11 each and can be ordered by filling out an online form (available at www.tinyurl.com/houstoncommunitynight) and submitting it and payment to the high school office during business hours. Band director Sam Van Dielen said purchased tickets will be ready for pickup beginning Aug. 15, and that buyers will be contacted.

For more information, email Van Dielen at svandielen@houston.k12.mo.us.

The HHS band can be followed on Facebook at Houston R-1 Bands.