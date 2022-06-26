The Houston High School Beta Club recently raffled a quilt to raise money for its trip to the national convention this coming week in Nashville.

Joleen Durham, center, won the quilt. She is pictured with several Beta Club students.

The Beta Club thanked everyone who made donations to make the trip possible. Along with the quilt raffle, the group held a yard sale, sold root beer floats at the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival, ran a concession stand, hosted a painting class and sold food at the BARn at Bucyrus.