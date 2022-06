The Houston High School volleyball team will conduct its annual Serve-a-Thon fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday (June 14) in the new gym.

Each Lady Tigers player will serve 100 balls and record how many land in bounds. Donors can give a flat fee or pay players per good serve.

Proceeds will go toward summer camp fees and equipment.

People who would like to donate but don’t know a player can email HHS volleyball head coach Loran Richardson at lrichardson@houston.k12.mo.us.