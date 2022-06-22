Contractor crews will continue work on Highway 17 in Howell and Texas Counties. The work consists of removing erosion control/ditch checks from along the roadway from U.S. 60 in Mountain View to Highway 106 in Summersville. Motorists should anticipate a lane reduction with a 10-foot width restriction.

Weather permitting, work will be underway from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22 through Friday, July 15, including weekends as necessary.

As work is underway, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam (417) 469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.