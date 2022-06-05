The replacement of the Highway 32 bridge over Mill Creek in Laclede County — between Plato and Lebanon — was scheduled to begin Monday, June 6.

The current bridge, located between Nebo and Lynchburg, is over 80 years old and has reached the point where replacement is necessary.

The bridge will be closed until Aug. 24, with detours in place. MoDOT said it appreciates the patience of motorists, as the new span is constructed.

This project is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across Missouri.