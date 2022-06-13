A portion of Highway B in eastern Texas County and Shannon County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs this week.

MoDOT said the section is from Highway AY to County Road 381 near Cedar Grove.

Weather permitting, the work will occur from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area, MoDOT said.

To learn more, call MoDOT customer service at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636)