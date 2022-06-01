Houston Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Angie Quinlan is leaving the position.

Quinlan announced at the chamber’s luncheon on Wednesday that June 15 would be her last day with the chamber. She began duties in August 2016 and recalls a Monster Trucks show in 2017 and a Hawk Nelson concert in 2018 as a couple of the highlights of her tenure.

“Right now I’m just going to rest, focus on getting my mom well, and spend time with family and friends this summer,” Quinlan said. “I have loved my job from day one. I’ve met a lot of people over the last six years and made some life-long friends. It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it’s time.”

Four chamber board members have recently left their volunteer positions: Cassie Carter, Kevin Carter, Sharon Sillyman and Josh York. The remaining board members include president Bobby Dixon, Terry Brown, Kevin McGowen, Rustin Miller, Jerrod Spencer, Chris Strickland and Mike Zamarron.

“Angie turned in her resignation at the last board meeting and cited personal reasons for her departure,” Dixon said. “The chamber board is saddened by this, but we also understand and respect her decision. Angie’s achievements over her tenure with the chamber speak for themselves and the chamber board wishes her the best on her future endeavors.

“The chamber board will move forward accepting applications to fill this position in the coming days. On behalf of the chamber board, I would like to thank Angie for her service to the chamber board and our community.”

The phone number at the chamber is 417-967-2220.

“I appreciate all the support from the businesses and public during my time as chamber director,” Quinlan said.