Houston City Council members Sam Kelley, Don Romines, Sheila Walker and Angie Gettys attended a Missouri Municipal League Elected Official Training Conference late this week in Columbia.

The conference was a two-day event, June 9-10, with sessions emphasizing the knowledge base all newly elected officials need to govern effectively, such as conducting city business, open records, economic development, budgets and more.

Nearly 250 officials from across the state attended in person, and approximately 30 did virtually.