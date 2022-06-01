The Houston High School and Houston Middle School cross country teams begin preparation for the 2022 season Monday (June 6).

Head coach Justin Brown said training will take place beginning at 6:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at the track in Tiger Stadium.

Kids interested in participating must first have a MSHSAA physical completed by a healthcare provider.

Brown will get parents or guardians set up with the REMIND app that informs them of important dates and times.

For more information, call Brown at 417-259-1112 or email him at jbrown@houston.k12.mo.us.