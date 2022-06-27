The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•At about 10 p.m. June 23, an officer observed a vehicle stopped for an extended period at the stop sign at Thomasville Road and Oak Crest Street.

The officer got behind the vehicle and observed multiple lights not operating, and a traffic stop was conducted.

During the process, the driver – a 20-year-old Houston man – produced a container with 12 capsules and a straw in it. The contents of one of the capsules field tested positive as fentanyl.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a drug possession charge.

•A man contacted Texas County 911 at about 4:30 p.m. June 24 to report a male toddler running around unsupervised on Industrial Drive near Houston House Nursing Center.

An investigating officer made contact with the man and another man who had the boy, 4, sitting in the front seat of a vehicle.

After investigation, a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking a charge against a 27-year-old Houston woman of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

•Elizabeth S. Barnes, 32, of 777 Highway 17, Apt. 7, in Houston, was arrested June 21 for having two active Texas County warrants with five felony charges.

The charges on one warrant included unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charge on the other warrant was stealing $750 or more.

An officer made the arrest at the Child and Family Empowerment Center on Main Street and took Barnes to jail. She was held without bond.