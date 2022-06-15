Members of the Houston Board of Education held their monthly meeting Tuesday.

In the face of historic inflation, the Houston School Board has decided that meal prices will not change for the 2022-2023 school year. They are as follows:

Designation Breakfast Lunch Student $1.45 $2.00 Adult $1.50 $2.43

Additionally, Elementary Special Education teacher, Sara Anderson, presented information to the board regarding a Special Olympics program. The school is assessing coach and student interest.

