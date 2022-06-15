Members of the Houston Board of Education held their monthly meeting Tuesday.
In the face of historic inflation, the Houston School Board has decided that meal prices will not change for the 2022-2023 school year. They are as follows:
|Designation
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Student
|$1.45
|$2.00
|Adult
|$1.50
|$2.43
Additionally, Elementary Special Education teacher, Sara Anderson, presented information to the board regarding a Special Olympics program. The school is assessing coach and student interest.
In other matters, members:
- Approved a bid for an Elementary Cafeteria oven for $14,775, the one the Houston Fire Department recently responded to a call for, from Joe Harding, with delivery and setup included.
- Approved the lease for Piney River Technical Center/Drury University for one year. The school district earlier purchased the building on Spruce Street.
- Approved all building student handbook changes/handbooks for the 2022-2023 school year.
- The most significant change was a stricter cellphone policy from the hours of 7:40 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
- Approved an amendment to the presented certified salary schedule. Specifically, that the Local Enhancement column should be amended so that no teacher should receive less than $1,000. The updated schedule is contingent upon the governor’s action that established statewide minimum salaries.
- The superintendents discussed a sunshine request with the board from Andy Wells pertaining to a policy.
- The superintendents reported an increase to the board in Early Childhood Development program numbers, and plan to open another position to help accommodate the increase.