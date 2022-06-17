The Houston school board made employment decisions recently during the closed session of their June 14 meeting.
During the closed session:
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the resignation of Tory Wade, as middle school assistant softball coach.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the employment of Cara Couch, paraprofessional, pending a background check.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the employment of Gregory O’Connor, high school physical education teacher, pending a background check. O’Connor was also approved (6-0) as an assistant high school football coach.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the employment of Adam Vandiver, as assistant scholar bowl sponsor.
- A motion was made and accepted (6-0) for the employment of Tory Wade, assistant high school softball coach.
The new school year begins Aug. 15.Minutes-Closed-June-14-2022