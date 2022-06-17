A Houston woman was arrested after a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Wayneth J. McComas, 39, of Houston, was driving northbound on U.S. 63 south of Houston city limits when her 2020 Kia Sorento traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, said Msgt. Dale Pounds.

She sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Additionally, she was processed and released for medical treatment on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, no insurance and no seat belt.

Her vehicle was totaled. She was not wearing a seat belt.