GARYN HALL

Houston High School rising senior Garyn Hall played in the inaugural Southwest Missouri Sports Baseball All-Star Game on Wednesday of last week at US Baseball Park in Ozark.

The contest featured two 15-player squads made up of top “underclassmen” performers from around southwest Missouri. Hall pitched 1 scoreless inning and played at shortstop and second base, going 1-for-2 at the plate with 2 walks to help lift Team Hobbs to a 9-3 victory over Team Grose.

There was also a second game for graduated seniors.

For his efforts in the 2022 season, Hall was named to the Class 3 All-State First Team as an infielder, and also earned First-Team All-District and All-Conference honors. He was also named South Central Association Conference MVP.

HHS rising senior Garyn Hall prepares to deliver a pitch last week at US Baseball Park in Ozark.