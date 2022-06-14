This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Due to unseasonably high temperatures, members of Intercounty Electric have been asked to safely conserve electricity as the three-tiered system of electric cooperatives continues to do everything possible to meet members’ energy needs.

Associated Electric Cooperative, the power supplier for six regional generation and transmission cooperatives and 51 distribution cooperatives, including Intercounty Electric, notified member systems on Tuesday that energy supplies may be tight on June 16 and June 17, and that member systems can help make a difference by conserving energy on those two days from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., when peak energy use occurs.

The conservation appeal was triggered by an unseasonably hot weather pattern, unplanned outages at three Associated generating units and projections of declining wind power for Thursday and Friday.

During the severe winter storm in February 2021, members made a difference by conserving energy to help the system through that energy peak event, and the system served by Associated experienced no service interruptions.

During high-temperature weather events, members can help conserve energy by:

•Raise their thermostats a few degrees. For example, if a normal setting for a member’s home is 75 degrees, raise it to 78 degrees.

•Limit the use of large appliances.

•Unplug devices that are not in use.

•Turn off unnecessary lights.

“We ask consumer-members to safely conserve electricity as we work through this weather event. The employees of Intercounty Electric, Sho-Me Power and Associated Electric Cooperative continue to do everything possible to ensure safe and reliable power for members,” Intercounty said in a statement this evening.