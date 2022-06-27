Members of Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association held their annual meeting Friday at the old Licking City Park on Maple Street.

Gina Zervos, Matthew A Duncan and Charles “Chuck” Manier were elected to the board of directors. All three proposed bylaw amendments were approved.

The cooperative also gave away $4,000 in electric credit drawings. Members registered in person and those voting by mail also were entered. Persons did not have to be present to win.

Here are those winners:

$50 credits — Dianna Fisk, Salem; John Sterner, Mountain Grove; Ronnie Reese, Edgar Springs; Kent Boyer, Steelville; Lonnie Hayes, St. James; Robert White, Raymondville; Violet Fry, Mountain Grove; Loran Richardson, Houston; Patsy Miller, Salem; Valerie Mooney, Salem; Violet Kelley, Licking; Carole Bailey, Licking; Deborah McKee, Licking; Lucas Adey, Licking; John Bailey, Licking; Robert Jones, Cabool; Hart Development, Salem; George Jett, Licking; Kenneth Bates, Licking; and Timothy Sanders, Vichy.

$100 credits — John Bradshaw, Rolla; Ron Benoit, Rolla; Byron Kruse, Houston; Donald Stone, Licking; Kenneth Harris, Edgar Springs; Gary Buenger, Rolla; Carl Romine, Newburg; Sandra Marsey, Rolla; Patty Wakins, St. James; and Lesa Ramsey, Rolla.

$250 credits — Leonard Freeman, Mountain Grove; Austin Keeney, Houston; Gene Adams, St. James; and Tri-County Fair, Mountain Grove.

$500 credits — Larry Ogden, Licking; and Kevin Williams, Licking.

Kids’ bicycles were won by Paislee Duncan, 6; Nathanial Pereslete, 8; Adalee Hart, 11; and Glen Robbins, 9.

Kids’ coloring winners were Rylynn Ramsey, 8; and Kinslee Shaw, 5.