Joyce Halbrook

Joyce Carrol (Goldsberry) Halbrook became a citizen of heaven on June 26, 2022, shocking all who loved her by making a quiet exit without any fanfare. Desperately missing her are her beloved daughters Sandra Dawn Halbrook and Candace Elizabeth Halbrook Fowler (Brian), all of Windsor, Mo.; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth Rivera (Javier), Gary Glenn Villines, Jr. (Katie), Morgan Renick (Cole), Carlton Fowler, Camden Fowler, Coleman Fowler and Chapman Fowler; five great-grandchildren: Hunter, Silas, Ford, Jack, Finley Luisa, and Marlo Elizabeth who is expected to arrive in September.

Also mourning Joyce is her younger sister, Rowena Sue Castor (Fred), Camdenton, Mo., two sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Thompson (C. Lee), Surprise, Ariz., and Leta Marie Lough (Gary), Montgomery, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Joyce and her husband, Jim, who preceded her in death on May 9, 2021, first met on a blanket under a tree when their mothers placed them in the shade at a church picnic when they were both under the age of 5 years old. Jim and Joyce married June 5, 1955, in Houston, Mo., just a few days after Joyce graduated from Houston High School. It was always ‘Jim and Joyce.’ It is hard to think of Joyce without thinking about Jim, because Joyce was always who Jim needed her to be.

As reported elsewhere, Joyce was a rule follower and compliant in all respects – except for that one time she was sent home from school because she wore pedal pushers with a zipper up the side which broke the 1950’s school dress code for girls.

Joyce and Jim made their home in Clinton, Mo., where Joyce wore a path to and from Jim’s State Farm Agency. She lovingly supported Jim throughout his 40 plus years as an Agent. She was the ‘woman behind the man’ helping him achieve numerous accolades throughout the years.

After seven years of marriage, Joyce gave birth to her favorite daughter, Sandra Dawn, in 1962. Joyce loved to tell stories of when Sandy was a baby. Joyce would lay out one baby outfit for the morning, one for the afternoon, and one for the evening. Certainly Sandy was not lacking in attention.

In 1971, Joyce gave birth to Candace Elizabeth, also her favorite daughter. In 1971, Joyce was considered an old mom giving birth to a baby at the advanced age of 34. Joyce and Jim endured much ribbing about being a modern day Sarah and Abraham giving birth. Certainly, Candy was an unexpected blessing. Anyone who knew Joyce knew that she adored her girls.

Joyce was an impeccable planner and was the hostess extraordinaire. She delighted in entertaining in her home as well as planning numerous events for her church and community. Not to be outmatched by a massive stroke in 2002 that left her paralyzed on the left side, she mastered planning and entertaining, employing her dutiful husband to pour batter, carry cinnamon rolls and ice angel food cakes. Jim was selfless in his desire to assist the hostess. Suffice it to say, Jim was a very smart man.

Joyce reveled in entertaining, playing the piano and organ, creating needlepoint, directing Senior choirs, and raising money for Windsor Museum Research Center & Historical Society. However, Joyce’s real passion was people and especially serving in her church, First Baptist Church of Clinton, Mo.

Joyce was generous with her time and money. She sent hundreds of cards to friends, family and strangers. And in her later years, she would often make several trips (per day) to the Dollar Store to find just the right card.

Joyce felt that a job worth doing was worth doing very well – very, very well. She enjoyed making things beautiful. No matter where she, Jim and their girls lived, she always made a house a home, and made every occasion something spectacular. Don’t even get us started on Christmas. Christmas was always extra!

Although Joyce’s curtain call was unexpected, it brings great joy to her girls that their mother is reunited in heaven with their dad. Sixty-six years on earth together was not enough, but eternity should be just about the right amount of time for the lovebirds. And because of Jesus, they have the hope they will see them again one day.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church (916 Thompson Blvd.), Sedalia, Mo., with Rev. Jim Downing officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Englewood Cemetery, Clinton. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. The family suggests contributions to the First United Methodist Church, Sedalia, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.

