Joyce Marie Ellison, age 73 years, one month, and three days, was born April 30, 1949, in West Plains, Mo., the daughter of Herlin and Vernia (Stubbs) Collins. She began her new life in heaven on June 2, 2022, at 2:07 p.m.

Joyce was married to Jack Ellison on Oct. 15, 1965, in West Plains, Mo., and they enjoyed 53 years together. To this union two daughters were born: Sheila and Jackie. Joyce and her family lived in Stover, Mo., before moving to Houston in 1987, and at that point they made Houston their home.

She worked hard throughout her life to help make a comfortable life for her family. She worked in different nursing homes throughout the years, often as a housekeeper. She also worked in Home Health for a while. She had a love for caring for others, and most recently had worked at Texas County Residential Care outside of Houston. “Joycie” was the cook there and the friends she met there quickly became family. Those relationships have lasted throughout the years.

She loved going on trips to Walmart, watching old shows such as Perry Mason, going to thrift stores or yard sales, and talking on the phone. She had recently moved into Senior Housing and loved spending a few hours at the laundry building talking to anyone and everyone who would listen. Her door was always open for the great-grandkids, and she always had a dollar, a snack cake and a Pepsi for them. She knew all of the best gossip and was eager to catch everyone up.

Joyce never met a stranger. She would talk to anyone, and within 15 minutes they were new friends. She loved her new neighbors and enjoyed them dropping by.

In 1984, at the Full Gospel Church in Eldon, Mo, she gave her life to Christ and was saved. She did her best to walk in faith daily and to help others to do the same. She was baptized with her husband in 1986.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ellison; her parents, Herlin and Vernia (Stubbs) Collins-James; her in-laws, Ed and Ruth (Johnson) Ellison; two brothers, Bobby Collins and Herman Collins; her brothers-in-law, James Ellison, Joe Ellison, Kenneth Ellison, Bob Ellison, John Ellison, Roger Ellison, and Bob Turnbull; sisters-in-law, Lois Ann (Britt) Ellison, Edna (Ellison) Strawn, Susan (Ellison) Turnbull, and Tammy Collins.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheila (Ellison) Knierim and husband, Russel of Stover Mo., and Jackie (Ellison) Cox and husband, Ron of Houston, Mo.; two brothers, Robert Collins and Jerry Collins, both of West Plains, Mo.; one sister, Joann (Collins) Casey, and husband, Richard of New Franklin, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Georgia Ellison, Debbie Ellison, Tammy Ellison, Kathy Judd, all of West Plains, Mo., Edith (Ellison) Pringle and husband, Charley of Willow Springs, Mo., and Mary Katherine Collins of Houston, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Jacob Knierim and wife, Ashley of Sedalia, Mo., Shannon Castrellon of Pico Rivera, Calif., Shaylin Hutsell and Dakota Huff, Devin Garrett and wife, Stephanie, both of Houston, Mo., Colton Knierim of Stover, Mo., Destinee Ullom of Springfield, Mo., Caysi Knierim of Columbia, Mo., Aiden Cox and Addisyn Cox, of Houston, Mo.; eight great-grandchildren, Liam Beesler, Broley Hutsell, Ainsley Hutsell, Avery Garrett, Ridley Garrett, Kelsen Hutsell, Penelope Garrett, all of Houston, Mo., and Judson Knierim of Sedalia, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews including one special niece, Shari Ellison.

Joyce lived a great life. She loved her family, she loved laughing and she loved making others laugh. While our hearts are broken and a void has been left behind, we know that she has been reunited with the love of her life. Her journey that we see as over, has only just begun.

A visitation for Joyce was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand, Houston, Mo. A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Joyce’s grandson, Colton Knierim, officiating. Pallbearers were Jacob Knierim, Colton Knierim, Caysi Knierim, Dakota Huff, Devin Garrett, and Jerry Collins. Interment followed at Pine Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.