Here is the latest news from the Houston School District:

District to introduce mobile app

The Houston School District will introduce a mobile application in the new academic year.

The district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan committee has worked to identify needs of the community and school.

Additional information about installing it will be announced later.

Families urged to complete meal application

Families of students enrolled at the Houston School District are encouraged to complete a free-reduced meal application when the school year begins.

The paperwork helps the district acquire various funding, and it helps households with the cost of meals.

Houston Community Night set for Springfield baseball game

The Houston band program is organizing Houston Community Night for Saturday, Sept. 10, for a Springfield Cardinals game.

The band will perform the National Anthem. The Cardinals play San Antonio. It is St. Louis Cardinals Stan Musial and Red Schoendienst Double Bobblehead Giveaway Night.

Tickets are $11. Persons can purchase them at tinyurl.com/houstoncommunitynight. Tickets can be picked up on Aug. 15 at Houston High School.