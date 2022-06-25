Lenny James “Jamie” Hebert, the son of Leonard and Patsy (Lee) Hebert, was born Aug. 22, 1968, in St. Louis, Mo. He passed away on June 23, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., at the age of 53.

Jamie was united in marriage to Sherri Lewis on Nov. 19, 1988 and was running a little late to the wedding due to it being deer season! Three children were born to their union, Anthony, Lenny James and Jackie Lynn.

Jamie enjoyed hunting, mechanicing, listening to music, dancing, building derby cars and racing lawn mowers. The thing he loved most of all was spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenny and Patsy Hebert; grandparents, Leon and Ruth Lee; brothers, Robert, Raymond and Michael Hebert and a granddaughter, Taylor Danielle Lane.

Jamie is survived by his children, David Anthony Lane and Amanda Stokan of Van Buren, Mo., Lenny and Krystal Hebert of Summersville, Mo., and Jackie and David Basham of Summersville, Mo., as well as his beloved dog, Chompers; grandchildren, Amaura Fry, Jaylynn Hebert, Abigail Boyle, Jack Basham, Murl Basham, Bradley Lane and Emerson Lane; his sisters, Anna Anderson and husband Carl, Charlotte Keeling and husband Chris, Jennifer Blackwell and husband Denver and his brother, William Hebert as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jamie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Interment will be in the Midvale Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

