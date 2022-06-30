A Licking man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing a bottle of whiskey from the Casey’s General Store in Licking on June 14.

James L. Briggs, 39, of 202 Old Ridge Road, Apt. 7, in Licking, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and misdemeanor stealing.

An Licking officer reported that on June 14 he was notified by Texas County 911 that a man had stolen a bottle of whisky from Casey’s General Store. The store manager followed the suspect in her vehicle and took a photograph of him that multiple officers identified as Briggs.

On June 21, the officer made contact with Briggs at his apartment and he admitted to the theft. He was taken to the Texas County Jail. No bond amount is reported.

The officer reported that Briggs had swiped a bottle of alcohol from the store on June 5, but was chased down and caught by an employee. He was at that time issued a notice of not to return to the business again.

On June 24, he was indicted by a county grand jury.